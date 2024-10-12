Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Expands By 564.4%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 564.4% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.78.
About Branicks Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Branicks Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Branicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Branicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.