Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Expands By 564.4%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 564.4% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Branicks Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

