Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Decreases By 40.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.35. 3,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

