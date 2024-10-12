Short Interest in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Grows By 254.7%

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 254.7% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CaliberCos Stock Performance

CaliberCos stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. CaliberCos has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About CaliberCos

CaliberCos ( NASDAQ:CWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

