Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Increases By 85.5%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the September 15th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

