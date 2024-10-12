Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Drops By 96.4%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 120,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.