Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Increases By 76.8%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.