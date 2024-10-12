Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Rises By 646.2%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 646.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.96. 64,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

