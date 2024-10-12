Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Decreases By 94.7%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Covestro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COVTY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. Covestro has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $32.60.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Covestro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Covestro to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

