Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Drops By 27.8%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EnWave Stock Performance

Shares of NWVCF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

