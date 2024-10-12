Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Decreases By 33.5%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Esprit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Esprit has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

