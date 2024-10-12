Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Declines By 36.2%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 25,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,625. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

