Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Grows By 75.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:FATBB traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $5.01. 41,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.