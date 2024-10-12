Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Increases By 29,500.0%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 29,500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 192,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $91.60.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

