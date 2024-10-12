Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Grows By 800.0%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEX stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.44. 13,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,331. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3502 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

