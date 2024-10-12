Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Decreases By 44.8%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTCO traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 75,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.69 and its 200 day moving average is 4.77. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 3.61 and a 52-week high of 6.50.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.