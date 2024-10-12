Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Decreases By 90.4%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GeneDx Trading Up 38.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGSWW opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

