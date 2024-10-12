Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Decreases By 89.0%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 938,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.
Gentera Stock Performance
Gentera stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Gentera has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $1.68.
Gentera Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gentera
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.