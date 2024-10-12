Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Increases By 153.6%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the September 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages have commented on GLNCY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
