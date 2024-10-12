Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Grows By 247.7%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 247.7% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a negative return on equity of 773.20%.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.