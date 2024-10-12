Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Grows By 298.2%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 298.2% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,337. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
