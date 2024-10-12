Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Grows By 298.2%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 298.2% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,337. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

