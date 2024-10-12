Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Grows By 200.0%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00.
