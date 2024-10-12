Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Grows By 500.0%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Friday. 18,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.18. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
