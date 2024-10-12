Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Expands By 1,456.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 1,456.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Down 7.4 %
OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 464,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,205. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
