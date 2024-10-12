Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Expands By 1,456.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 1,456.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 7.4 %

OTCMKTS ISVLF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 464,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,205. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.