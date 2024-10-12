Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Rises By 350.9%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the September 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of IMPUY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 474,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,735. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

