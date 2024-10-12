Short Interest in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Expands By 83.3%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQ opened at $11.57 on Friday. IX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IX Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.15% of IX Acquisition worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

