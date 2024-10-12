Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Increases By 68.9%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

