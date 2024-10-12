Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Grows By 1,000.0%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
LiveToBeHappy stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,332,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,827. LiveToBeHappy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
