Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Grows By 1,000.0%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,332,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,827. LiveToBeHappy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

