Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Declines By 33.1%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

McCoy Global Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS MCCRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

