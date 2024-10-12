Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Drops By 33.9%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.3 %

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 48,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

