Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Rises By 66.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MGM China Price Performance

MCHVY stock remained flat at $17.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. MGM China has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.4733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32. MGM China’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.