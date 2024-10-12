Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Decreases By 35.8%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 909,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,926 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NNY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

