Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Declines By 26.3%

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

