Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Decreases By 28.1%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $20.95 during trading hours on Friday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95.

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

