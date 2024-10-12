Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Drops By 33.3%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 13,618.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 3,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,592. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

