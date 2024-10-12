Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Expands By 264.3%

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. 549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

