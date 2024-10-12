Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 83.0%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 448,415 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 961,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,626. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

