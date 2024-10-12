Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Decreases By 66.5%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the September 15th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VCRB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.97. 78,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,453. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
