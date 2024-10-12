Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Grows By 58.4%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $177,993. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,993. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 348,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.