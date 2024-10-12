Short Interest in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Drops By 32.7%

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 942,100 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 2.7 %

Worthington Enterprises stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. 154,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 38.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

