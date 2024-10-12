Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Expands By 649.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, an increase of 649.6% from the September 15th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zhongchao Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.91 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

