Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Expands By 649.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, an increase of 649.6% from the September 15th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zhongchao Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.91 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.
Zhongchao Company Profile
