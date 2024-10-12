Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.04. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 5,220,066 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

