Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,645. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

