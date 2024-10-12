Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $256.69. 4,202,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.65. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

