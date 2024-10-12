Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $76.73. 6,188,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

