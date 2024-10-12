Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $299.44. The company had a trading volume of 986,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

