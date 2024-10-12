Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $191.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,182. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.