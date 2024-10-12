Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOOV stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $191.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,182. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
