Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,283 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 239,758 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 157.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 63,835 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

