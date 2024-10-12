Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,714. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $180.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

