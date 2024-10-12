Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes $537,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,674.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after buying an additional 2,055,683 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 691,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 260,970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 489,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $26.27. 1,536,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,446. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

