Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

